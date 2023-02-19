Kenney, Shapiro order flags to half-staff to honor slain Temple officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Gov. Josh Shapiro and Mayor Jim Kenney have ordered all flags to fly at-half staff in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Sunday to honor the Temple University police officer killed in the line of duty.

The United States and Commonwealth flags on state facilities, public buildings and grounds across Pennsylvania will fly at half-staff. Shapiro said in a release that flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which hasn't been announced yet.

Chris Fitzgerald, the Temple police officer, was allegedly shot in the head and killed by 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer following a robbery, according to a release.

"I am deeply saddened by the death of Officer Christopher Fitzgerald and outraged by this and every senseless act of violence in our city," Kenney said in a release. "Our prayers are with Officer Fitzgerald's family, loved ones, and colleagues. We are grateful for his service and heartbroken by this loss. "Reducing gun violence remains my administration's top priority, and we will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to combat the scourge of violence that is plaguing communities across the country. I thank all the public safety officers at Temple University and across the city who put themselves in harm's way every day to keep Philadelphia residents safe, as well as the local, state and federal law enforcement partners who acted quickly to find and arrest a suspected shooter. "The City of Philadelphia joins the Temple community in mourning, and we will continue to work with the University to support their community in the wake of this tragedy."

The incident happened just off Temple's campus on the 1700 block of W. Montgomery Avenue on Saturday night.

Pfeffer has been charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, firearm offenses, possession of an instrument of crime and other related offenses.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office said that "Pfeffer is ineligible for release on bail."

According to the university, Fitzgerald is the first Temple police officer to be killed in the line of duty.