What we know about West Philadelphia police officer shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer was hospitalized after he was shot twice during an investigation in West Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon. The officer was initially in critical condition, but underwent surgery and was stabilized.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 6000 block of Summer Street.

Here's what we know about the shooting so far.

Who is the officer who was shot?

As of Wednesday night, the officer's identity is unknown.

First Deputy Commissioner John Stanford said the officer is a 32-year-old man who has served in the police department for five years.

What led up to the shooting?

Stanford said the officer and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation when the officer and a passenger in the vehicle got into a struggle. It's unclear why the vehicle was initially stopped or what led to the shooting.

A suspect then allegedly shot the officer, striking him at least twice in the abdomen area just under his vest.

Stanford said the officer's partner returned fire and the suspects fled the scene. The partner then drove the wounded officer to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Who are the suspects?

Two males and one female were taken into custody for the shooting.

Police sources said the alleged shooter was apprehended on the 6800 block of Guyer Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

The other two people were taken into custody without incident, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Charges had not yet been filed Thursday morning.

Has anyone been charged?

None of the three people in custody have been charged at this time.

What happened to the vehicle?

Outlaw said the vehicle that was pulled over is now in police custody.

What have local officials said about the incident?

Mayor Jim Kenney was at the press conference at the hospital following the shooting and paid his respects to the officer.

"It's just a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people," Kenney said. "They go out every day to try to keep us safe, and put their lives in harm's way and their health in harm's way. We can't really repay them for doing that kind of work. Our prayers are with the officer and all of our officers to make sure that he recovers and they stay safe."

Outlaw also commented on the incident Wednesday night.

"There's absolutely relief that we're not reporting on an officer death," Outlaw said, "but it doesn't take away the anger that I feel, the frustration that we all feel."