Vigil held at Temple for fallen police officer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Temple University's campus, the community gathered for a vigil Tuesday afternoon to honor officer Chris Fitzgerald, who was shot and killed on duty last weekend.

The community showed strength numbers at the Bell Tower.

The vigil started at 4 p.m. Tuesday and lasted about an hour.

The crowd that was present just showed the impact he had on this community. His family attended the vigil as well, along with the police force.

There was also a massive student presence to show support as well.

People brought flowers and candles to this vigil.

CBS Philadelphia spoke to Temple students who were at the vigil.

"It's what we need right now and I'm proud of our fellow student body for just being there and supporting an officer who protected us," a student said.

Before the vigil started, someone tried to disrupt it and there was a small scuffle. That person was escorted out from the vigil. There's word on exactly who that person was at this time.

Overall, the vigil was extremely emotional. The family said they are humbled at the turnout.