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Person shot in Chester found bleeding outside Ridley Township Wendy's, police say

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Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
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A person who was shot in Chester was found bleeding in the parking lot of a Ridley Township Wendy's early Thursday morning, police said. 

Police said officers responded to the Wendy's on East MacDade Boulevard at just before 12:30 a.m. for the report of a possible shooting. 

Officers at the scene found the person who was shot bleeding from their arms and groin area, according to police. The person was inside the passenger seat of a vehicle in the Wendy's parking lot. 

Police said the person was being taken to the hospital when they stopped at the Ridley Township Wendy's. The person was taken to the hospital by medics to be treated for their injuries. 

The shooting is under investigation by Chester police and Delaware County detectives.

On Wednesday night, in a separate Chester shooting, a man was shot by police after he allegedly shot a woman multiple times, the Delaware County District Attorney's Office said.

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