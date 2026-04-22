2 people shot in Chester, Pennsylvania; suspect in custody, police say

A suspect is in custody after two people were shot in Chester, Pennsylvania, Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 9th and Walnut streets at around 8:30 p.m., according to police. At least 25 spent shell casings were found at the scene.

The conditions of the people shot weren't immediately available.

CBS News Philadelphia

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Editor's note: Police previously said three people were shot, but then reported two people were struck by gunfire.