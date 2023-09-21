Chester County Prison officials announce major changes at town hall meeting

POPCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Major upgrades are happening at the Chester County Prison after two inmates escaped during a three-month time span. Convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante was captured last week after an extended manhunt that captured national attention.

Dozens of people were packed into a room, eager to hear how officials plan to secure the Chester County prison.

"It was a little different when he was in Longwood because it wasn't in my backyard," Karen Lampe said. "When he got very close, it was frightening, really frightening, to know there's a murderer loose in Chester County."

During the meeting, the prison board approved a $94,000 contract to hire a company to design and construct an overhead enclosure for the eight exercise yards at the prison to reduce the likelihood of another escape.

"The proposal today is capping the yard, so whether that is a fixed roof or mesh netting or wire," Howard Holland, the Acting Warden of the prison, said. "So when we go through the proposal today, they will give all three options, the pluses and minuses of each proposal."

Chester County prison board officials will vote on a plan today to increase security at the Chester County Prison in the wake of the Danelo Cavalcante escape. One proposal is to enclose the 8 exercise yards at the prison with a roof or fence. pic.twitter.com/LUohwD0fQF — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) September 20, 2023

In the future, inmates will wear brightly colored uniforms that are easier to spot if they escape.

There will be 75 new security cameras and touch-sensitive fencing that will send an alert with 24/7 camera monitoring and more lighting throughout the prison.

"The idea that people here felt unsafe for a period of two weeks, deservedly so, I think we do those folks an apology, and we deserve to show them action," Josh Maxwell, the Chester County Prison Board chair, said.

More than 100 people packed a town hall meeting on Monday when officials showed photos of a new barrier put up to block the opening Cavalcante went through to get through to the roof.

CBS News Philadelphia

The chair of the prison board estimates the changes will cost $1-3 million. It will be paid for with federal money.