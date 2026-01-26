In South Jersey, residents continue digging out as deep freeze sets in

Parts of South Jersey got about 9 inches of snow Sunday, but by Monday, many residents said they were eager to get back to their routines.

At one popular shopping center in Cherry Hill, there are mounds of snow, and they're going to be here for a while as temperatures are forecast to remain below freezing for days.

Malek Sayegh and his wife braved the freezing cold after returning from their honeymoon in Costa Rica on Saturday.

They said some of the produce they were looking for at Wegman's wasn't in stock.

Meanwhile, on Maple Avenue in Haddonfield, people were out trying to clear off driveways and sidewalks.

"It was easier to do this yesterday. We did a couple passes, trying to make the work easier for today but it's frozen over now, it's very challenging to get rid of this stuff," Kevin Ziemba said.

Ziemba had the snowblower out, but many are making do with shovels.

"I feel like the snow is more like an ice. It's really slippery, it's not really snow," said Guadalupe Figueroa. "But the sun is out, it's kind of warm."

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill ended the state of emergency in New Jersey at noon Monday

"Use common sense," Sherrill said. "These are wet roads and the temperatures are below freezing, so be careful on bridges, on off- and on-ramps. Just because you see blacktop doesn't mean that you don't need to exercise caution in these incredible cold conditions."