Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker to name chief public safety director, acting fire commissioner

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Just days away from being sworn in as Philadelphia's 100th mayor, Cherelle Parker will announce her selections for the city's next chief public safety director and acting fire commissioner Thursday.

The mayor-elect and her transition team will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Thursday, streaming live in the video player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philadelphia.

Parker on Tuesday named Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel as the city's next managing director. Thiel will take over the office from City Hall veteran Tumar Alexander, serving as the city's chief operating officer.

"I'm here today with a promise, to work every day with you," Thiel said Tuesday. "Your administration and the thousands of men and women who serve our city to deliver a safer, cleaner and greener city with economic opportunity for all."

Parker takes office Monday

Parker will be sworn in as the first woman and first Black woman to lead Philadelphia on Monday, though her public inauguration will not take place until Tuesday, Jan. 2. Parker beat Republican David Oh in November's mayoral general election.

The mayor-elect spent 17 years in government, serving as a Pennsylvania state representative and a Philadelphia city council member. She went to city public schools and was raised by her grandparents.

In an interview with CBS News Philadelphia's Ukee Washington before the election, Parker said she aims to make Philly the "safest, cleanest, greenest" big city in the nation. She also said she wants to implement a "comprehensive neighborhood safety community policing plan" she championed on city council.

"Safety, cleanest, greenest" has been Parker's vision on the campaign trail and her message since winning the general election. On Tuesday, Thiel pointed to that ideal as a reason why he accepted the managing director position.

What is the Parker administration looking like?

Thiel was one of the latest appointments by Mayor-elect Parker.

On Wednesday, Parker appointed Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams to lead the new Office of Clean & Green Initiatives. She also named Joe Grace as her communications director, Jessie D. Lawrence as the associate deputy mayor of planning and strategic initiatives, Brenda Rios as the associate deputy mayor of intergovernmental and legislative affairs, sustainability and engagement and Chris Dailey as her deputy chief of staff.

Parker named Kevin Bethel as the city's next police commissioner in November. Bethel has been serving as the chief of school safety for the Philadelphia School District and was a deputy commissioner of the city's police department from 2008 to 2016.

Earlier in December, Parker introduced Philadelphia to the "intergovernmental roundtable" she will work with while in office, and last week was presented with a "Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia" by government and community leaders.

This month, the mayor-elect also named Tiffany W. Thurman as her chief of staff, Sinceré Harris as chief deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs, sustainability and engagement, and Aren Platt as chief deputy mayor of planning and strategic initiatives. Alba Martinez will be the commerce director and Renee Garcia will be city solicitor in her administration.