Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker selects Adam Thiel as Philadelphia's newest managing director

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Cherelle Parker added another prominent Philadelphia figure to her administration Tuesday morning.

The Mayor-elect announced Adam Thiel as the city's managing director during a press conference Tuesday at City Hall.

Thiel currently serves as the Philadelphia Fire Commissioner and in his new role as managing director, he will oversee city operations.

Thiel has served as the city's fire commissioner since May 2016. He additionally served as director of the Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management from 2019-2022.

"I'm here today with a promise, to work every day with you," Thiel said while looking at Parker. "Your administration and the thousands of men and women who serve our city to deliver a safer, cleaner and greener city with economic opportunity for all."

Parker said Thiel brings a wealth of knowledge about emergency management, government operations and crisis leadership. According to the mayor's office, over Thiel's 31 years of experience, he has helped plan response and recovery initiatives for executive and national disasters, including 9/11, extreme weather events and the pandemic.

Who will be stepping in as the city's fire commissioner though? Parker said she is saving that announcement for another time.