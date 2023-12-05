Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker to name "intergovernmental roundtable"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker was voted in after calling for an intergovernmental approach to attack the city's issues including the open air drug market in Kensington, public safety and the underfunded school system.

On Tuesday, she'll announce her "intergovernmental roundtable" of officials who will help her in her transition as the city's 100th mayor.

Local, state and federal leaders are expected to be part of the panel. They'll help guide Parker before she takes office in January.

Parker has already announced one person she's appointing when she takes over as mayor - before Thanksgiving she tapped school safety chief Kevin Bethel to become the city's next police commissioner.

Parker is speaking on her "intergovernmental roundtable" at 10 a.m. You can watch the news conference live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.