For Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker, work soon begins to deliver on campaign promises

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker said Tuesday night after defeating Republican David Oh that the work will begin soon on delivering on her campaign promise of making the city safer, cleaner and greener.

The community still talking about Tuesday's night's historic win. Now, many are saying this is where the real work begins.

"It was electrifying. I was there with survivors," Emir Healing Center co-founder Chantay Love said. "I plan to work with her closely. A lot of us, a lot of leaders have worked with her when she was in city council."

Love lost her brother to gun violence, and now, it's her mission to help keep the city safe by meeting with elected officials -- like the new mayor-elect.

In addition to combatting violence, Parker has also promised to make city schools safer and even keep some open year-round.

Reginald Streater, the Philadelphia School District board president, joined CBS News Philadelphia on Wednesday to discuss the relationship between the city and the district.

"Gone are the days the district and the board do it alone," Streater said. "We are about putting in work and guidance from the village."

Pastor Carl Day of Culture Changing Christians Worship Center said the city must not only hold the new administration accountable but the community must do their part.

"As opposed to community members yelling and talking about what they want to see," Day said, "community members have to be held accountable to being part of that vision as well. The preservation of human life matters. If we can make this city safe, everything else is the icing."

Some of the youngest voters CBS News Philadelphia talked with about Tuesday's historic victory said they were disappointed with low voter turnout.