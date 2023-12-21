Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker to outline "Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker and City Council Majority Leader Curtis Jones Jr. will speak about the "Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia" in a news conference Thursday morning. The news conference will be live-streamed in the video player above and on CBS Philadelphia.

Parker and Jones will be joined by Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, state Sen. Vincent Hughes, state Rep. Morgan Cephas, as well as other local elected officials, members of the Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Defenders Association and community stakeholders.

The "Blueprint for a Safer Philadelphia" was put together after a meeting with almost 150 stakeholders at St. Joseph's University on Sept. 30. A news release said it's a "solution-focused summit to address crime and gun violence in Philadelphia."

The plan will be presented to Parker and her team at the event Thursday.

Earlier this month, Parker introduced Philadelphia to her "intergovernmental roundtable" working with her before she takes office.

In the past week, the mayor-elect has named Tiffany W. Thurman as her chief of staff, Sinceré Harris as chief deputy mayor of intergovernmental affairs, sustainability and engagement, and Aren Platt as chief deputy mayor of planning and strategic initiatives.

On Wednesday, Parker announced Alba Martinez will be the commerce director and Renee Garcia will be city solicitor in her administration.

Last month, Parker named Kevin Bethel as the city's next police commissioner. Bethel has been serving as chief of school safety for the School District of Philadelphia since 2019. Before his role with the city's school district, Bethel worked was a deputy commissioner with the Philadelphia Police Department from 2008 to 2016.

Bethel will take over as police commissioner from interim John Stanford Jr. when Parker is sworn in as mayor in January.