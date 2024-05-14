Protesters march to call on banks to divest on Israel's Independence Day in Philadelphia's Center City

Protesters urge banks to divest from Israel Bonds in Center City on Independence Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It is Independence Day in Israel, and a local group marked the occasion by protesting on Center City streets.

Jewish Voice for Peace organized a march that started at 5th and Walnut streets on Tuesday morning.

Protestors called on banks to divest from Israel Bonds. The group left its mark by painting a mural on the street that reads "Jews Stop Funding Genocide."

They then made their way to Rittenhouse Square.

The bank released a statement to CBS Philadelphia:

"The very small group of individuals outside our offices shouting hateful slogans cannot distract from the undeniable truth: Israel Bonds has enjoyed unprecedented support since October 7th, raising more than $3 Billion worldwide. We are grateful for the many investors — from college students to State Treasurers — who have bought our bonds in Pennsylvania and across the country. We look forward to building on this success in the months ahead and continuing to make clear that boycott efforts are doomed to fail."

Police officers redirected traffic around the protest which lasted for about an hour.

"As Jewish people, we have an obligation to leave the world a better place than it started when we got here," Britt Korn, a Jewish artist and organizer, said. "And justice is liberation. That's my duty as a Jewish person."

