Police move in on pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania

Police move in on pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania

Police move in on pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police and University of Pennsylvania police moved in on the pro-Palestinian encampment set up on College Green Friday morning.

Multiple people have been reportedly detained by police as the encampment entered its 16th day.

"Penn Police warns those in the College Green Encampment to disperse immediately. If you do not take your belongings and leave within two minutes, you will be considered a defiant trespasser and will be arrested. If you leave now, you will not be arrested," Penn Public Safety said in a post on X.

This comes less than 24 hours after Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called on the university to disband the encampment.

The encampment was set up over the Israel-Hamas war and protestors are demanding that Penn cut ties with businesses that support Israel.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates