CDC investigating salmonella outbreak related to turtles in 21 states, including Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is currently investigating an outbreak of salmonella across multiple states, including Pennsylvania.

According to the CDC, the outbreak is linked to small turtles with shells less than four inches long. They said that turtles with shells of that size are known sources of illness, although turtles of any size can carry salmonella germs.

While federal law bans the sale and distribution of turtles with shells less than four inches, they are still believed to be sold illegally online, in stores, at flea markets, and from roadside stands.

As of Friday, the CDC has reported 51 illnesses and 23 hospitalizations in 21 states, including two of those in Pennsylvania.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, a high fever of 102°, vomiting, an inability to keep liquids down, and dehydration.

For turtle owners, it's recommended to wash your hands right after touching, feeding the turtle, or touching or cleaning the area where the turtle lives. They also do not recommend kissing or snuggling a turtle as well as not eating or drinking around the turtle as the salmonella germs could spread to your mouth and make you sick.

They also are telling turtle owners that if they decide that turtles aren't a good fit for them or their families, they should not just release the turtle outside. Call a local reptile rescue, animal shelter, or pet store and find ways to safely give up the turtle. Releasing the turtle outside can disrupt wildlife and could also be prohibited by law.

You can learn more about the outbreak and safety tips for turtle owners at this link.