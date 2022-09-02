CBS3 Mysteries: Andrew Stengel's father taking action to help police solve son's murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A father's mission to get justice for his son. In May, CBS3 Mysteries profiled the unsolved murder of Andrew Stengel. He became the city's 501st homicide last year.

Philadelphia police say they are close in the case, they just need more information.

Andrew's father is now taking action. Mike Stengel is determined more than ever to locate his son's killer.

Billboards have gone up, giving Andrew Stengel's unsolved murder towering visibility. Mike believes those who know what happened are in this area.

"I think one of the things that I'm certain there are people who know what happened, right?" Mike said. "I'm sure that this person who killed him doesn't go around keeping that to himself and that there's somebody out there who must know something."

CBS3 Mysteries profiled the Stengel case several months ago. Philadelphia police at that time said the investigation had what they consider to be a high solvability factor.

Detectives were close, but need additional information about the killing that happened on Black Friday in November 2021.

Homicide Lt. Dan Brooks says Andrew was about to get in his truck, which was parked on Ardleigh Street in Mt. Airy when he was ambushed.

Previously released surveillance video showed someone lying in wait for Andrew. A man impatiently pacing, moments before Andrew left his home.

The family said he had become somewhat suspicious of the neighborhood and at the time of his death, Andrew was still mourning the sudden death of his girlfriend.

Police say undoubtedly Andrew was targeted.

Mike, now recently retired, is committed to finding his son's killer. He's put up most of the city's $100,000 reward and now these billboards.

"The other one right now is at North Broad and we're waiting for some other locations to come up," Mike said. "They should be here in about two months. I'm waiting for some other locations around the city where we can get visibility."

Mike says it's been a "long journey."

The police in the city are doing the best they can. They're a bit overwhelmed," Mike said. "But you know, there's been so many murders in the city that you wonder whether you ever really can find the person who did it."

If you have any information on the homicide of Andrew Stengel call 215-686-TIPS.