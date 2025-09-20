Watch CBS News
CBS News Philadelphia wins 9 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, including News Excellence

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia is honored to be the recipient of nine awards, including News Excellence, from the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Emmys.

The 43rd annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards ceremony was held in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 20. The honors are distributed to television stations and publications in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, in addition to the Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, West Virginia market.

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter received 749 entries in 80 Emmy categories – 305 received nominations. 

Listed below are the awards that CBS News Philadelphia won this year.

Historical/Cultural - News

  • CBS News Philadelphia

Politics/Government - Long Form Content

  • CBS News Philadelphia

News Excellence

  • Kathy Gerrow, Vice President and News Director & CBS News Philadelphia

2025 Gold and Silver Circle inductees

  • Silver Circle: Monica Avery, CBS News Philadelphia

Photographer

  • Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion

  • CBS News Philadelphia

Health/Medical News

  • CBS News Philadelphia

News Special

  • CBS News Philadelphia

News Feature - Light Feature [Single Report]

  • Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Philadelphia Staff

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

