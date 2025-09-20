CBS News Philadelphia wins 9 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, including News Excellence
CBS News Philadelphia is honored to be the recipient of nine awards, including News Excellence, from the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Emmys.
The 43rd annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards ceremony was held in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 20. The honors are distributed to television stations and publications in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, in addition to the Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, West Virginia market.
The Mid-Atlantic Chapter received 749 entries in 80 Emmy categories – 305 received nominations.
Listed below are the awards that CBS News Philadelphia won this year.
Historical/Cultural - News
- CBS News Philadelphia
Politics/Government - Long Form Content
- CBS News Philadelphia
News Excellence
- Kathy Gerrow, Vice President and News Director & CBS News Philadelphia
2025 Gold and Silver Circle inductees
- Silver Circle: Monica Avery, CBS News Philadelphia
Photographer
- Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia
Diversity/Equity/Inclusion
- CBS News Philadelphia
Health/Medical News
- CBS News Philadelphia
News Special
- CBS News Philadelphia
News Feature - Light Feature [Single Report]
- Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia