CBS News Philadelphia wins 9 Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards, including News Excellence

CBS News Philadelphia is honored to be the recipient of nine awards, including News Excellence, from the 2025 Mid-Atlantic Emmys.

The 43rd annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards ceremony was held in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 20. The honors are distributed to television stations and publications in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, in addition to the Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, West Virginia market.

The Mid-Atlantic Chapter received 749 entries in 80 Emmy categories – 305 received nominations.

Listed below are the awards that CBS News Philadelphia won this year.

Historical/Cultural - News

In the category of Historical/Cultural – News, the #EmmyMA award goes to @CBSPhiladelphia. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 21, 2025

CBS News Philadelphia

Politics/Government - Long Form Content

The #EmmyMA award for Politics/Government – Long Form Content goes to @CBSPhiladelphia. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 21, 2025

CBS News Philadelphia

News Excellence

In the category of News Excellence, the #EmmyMA award goes to Kathy Gerrow and @CBSPhiladelphia. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 21, 2025

Kathy Gerrow, Vice President and News Director & CBS News Philadelphia

2025 Gold and Silver Circle inductees

(2/3) Silver Circle:

JR Aguila of Prism, Comcast SportsNet, and NBC Sports Philadelphia

Monica Avery of @CBSPhiladelphia

Kristian Berg of @WPSU

Gina Catanzarite, freelance producer and NATAS Mid-Atlantic Chapter board member

Jeff Cole of @Fox29Philly — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 21, 2025

Silver Circle: Monica Avery, CBS News Philadelphia

Photographer

The TWO #EmmyMA awards for Photographer go to @storyrd of @CBSPhiladelphia and Isaias Alberto of @69News. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 21, 2025

Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia

Diversity/Equity/Inclusion

The #EmmyMA award in the category of Diversity/Equity/Inclusion – News goes to @CBSPhiladelphia. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 21, 2025

CBS News Philadelphia

Health/Medical News

In the category of Health/Medical News the TWO #EmmyMA awards go to @CBSPhiladelphia and @WVIATVFM. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 21, 2025

CBS News Philadelphia

News Special

The TWO #EmmyMA awards for News Special go to @Telemundo62 and @CBSPhiladelphia. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 20, 2025

CBS News Philadelphia

News Feature - Light Feature [Single Report]

In the category of News Feature – Light Feature (Single Report) the #EmmyMA award goes to @storyrd of @CBSPhiladelphia. — Emmy MidAtlantic (@EmmyMidAtlantic) September 20, 2025

Brad Nau, CBS News Philadelphia