Cavan Sullivan's historic debut with Union has Philadelphia-area soccer community buzzing with excitement

By Madeleine Wright

/ CBS Philadelphia

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) – The soccer community is buzzing with excitement over Cavan Sullivan's historic debut with the Philadelphia Union. At 14 years old, Sullivan became the youngest player to appear in Major League Soccer when he entered Wednesday's game at Subaru Park.

Sullivan is an inspiration to many, including the dozens of children who are taking part in a youth soccer camp at YSC Sports in Wayne, Montgomery County.

"He [Sullivan] is so young and he's on the professional team because he's really talented," 7-year-old Daniel Gazdag Jr. from Conshohocken said. Daniel is the son of Philadelphia Union player Daniel Gazdag, Sr.

Daniel plays at the same facility that Sullivan practiced at two years ago. Union II assistant coach Fred Da Silva said he has talked to Sullivan many times and used to see him every day.

"He's a good teammate, so I think he's on the way to be one of the top players in the world," Da Silva said.

For many children, Sullivan is living proof that hard work and dedication pay off.

"I feel amazed that he's a soccer player at 14 years old," 8-year-old Ellie Nguyen, of Wayne, said. "That's just crazy."

