Cavan Sullivan named to Philadelphia Union's matchday roster, could break MLS record

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Soccer phenom Cavan Sullivan will be a part of the Philadelphia Union's matchday roster on Wednesday for the first time in his career and has a chance to become the youngest player to make his debut in MLS history.

Sullivan, who is 14 years and 293 days old, would break the current mark held by Freddy Adu by 13 days if he makes his MLS debut on Wednesday night when the Union host the New England Revolution at Subaru Park.

The Union will be without some key players due to the Olympics, but head coach Jim Curtin said that's not the reason Sullivan will be making the jump.

"Tomorrow he will be in the 20 because he's earned it, if you look at his performances in the Union II games and the goals that he scored," Curtin told the team's website. "We are missing a few guys, obviously that goes his way when you have [Jack] McGlynn and [Nathan] Harriel away as well, but Cavan's earned the right to be in the 20 if you just go through the numbers, and he'll get that opportunity now."

In May, Sullivan signed with the Union and became the fifth-youngest signing in MLS history and the youngest player in club history. Before signing with the Union, Sullivan was initially reported to be signing with Manchester City, where he would not be allowed to play until turning 18 in 2027.

Sullivan has been playing for the Union's affiliate team, Philadelphia Union II. He's made five starts for the club and scored in his last two matches.

Sullivan, a Norristown, Pennsylvania, native, joined the academy in 2020 and will now get the chance to play with his brother, Quinn Sullivan, on Wednesday night.

The match between Philadelphia and New England will begin at 7:30 p.m.