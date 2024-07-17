Cavan Sullivan makes Philadelphia Union debut, becoming youngest player in MLS history

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- Cavan Sullivan broke Freddy Adu's record, becoming the youngest player in MLS history and made his debut for the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday night at Subaru Park against the New England Revolution.

Sullivan, who is 14 years and 293 days old, broke Adu's record by 13 days by stepping onto the pitch with his fellow Union teammates. Adu's record was set on April 3, 2004, after he debuted with D.C. United.

Sullivan entered the game just after the 84th-minute mark as the Union went on to beat the Revolution, 5-1. Right before he entered, Sullivan's brother, Union attacking midfielder Quinn Sullivan, scored a goal.

Not long after entering, Cavan Sullivan tried following up his brother by scoring a goal. In the 93rd minute, Cavan Sullivan booted his first career off his left foot, but the New England goalkeeper saved it.

On Tuesday night, Union head coach Jim Curtin said Sullivan earned it.

"If you look at his performances in the Union II games and the goals that he scored," Curtin said. "We are missing a few guys, obviously that goes his way when you have [Jack] McGlynn and [Nathan] Harriel away as well, but Cavan's earned the right to be in the 20 if you just go through the numbers, and he'll get that opportunity now."

In May, Sullivan signed with the Union and became the fifth-youngest signing in MLS history and the youngest player in club history. Before signing with the Union, Sullivan was initially reported to be signing with Manchester City, where he would not be allowed to play until turning 18 in 2027.

Sullivan has been playing for the Union's affiliate team, Philadelphia Union II. He's made five starts for the club and scored in his last two matches.

Sullivan, a Norristown, Pennsylvania, native, joined the Union Academy in 2020.