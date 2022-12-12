Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Man goes berserk in Linden, N.J. liquor store, hurls bottles at staffers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Man seen on video throwing bottles at liquor store workers
Man seen on video throwing bottles at liquor store workers 00:22

LINDEN, N.J. - Linden Police want your help finding the man who can be seen on surveillance video hurling bottle after bottle at workers at a liquor store. 

It happened on Nov. 30 at approximately 5:15 p.m. 

Anyone with information that may help identify this suspect is urged to contact Detective Juan Velarde at 908-474-8552...

Posted by Linden Police Department on Sunday, December 11, 2022

According to police, the suspect tried to buy a small bottle from Beno's Liquor store on North Wood Avenue. 

Police say the man didn't have enough money, and when an employee refused to sell him the bottle, he became irate and threatened to kill the employees.

linden-suspect.jpg
Facebook/Linden Police Department

He can be seen on surveillance video throwing bottle after bottle at the employees. Police say some of the employees suffered injuries, and the suspect caused $3,000 of damage to the store. 

The suspect ran off. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 908-474-8552. Tips can also be shared anonymously by emailing crimetips@lpdnj.org.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 12, 2022 / 10:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

