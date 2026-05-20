17 homemade explosives recovered after device detonated near Pennsylvania primary polling place

Two Pennsylvania men who had 17 illegal homemade explosives were arrested after a device detonated near a polling place in Lehigh County on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint.

On Wednesday, Matthew Pletz, 57, and Jack Pletz, 25, were both charged with weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe and more after an explosive device detonated in Catasauqua during Tuesday's primary election.

Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem responded to Salem United Church of Christ, which was a polling place in the primary election, in Catasauqua Tuesday morning, for the report of an explosive device that detonated in the area of the 600 block of 3rd Street.

According to a criminal complaint, first responders found remnants of an explosive device at the intersection of Walnut and 3rd streets, which is west of the church. The explosive device was consistent with the construction of "M-type" explosive devices, the criminal complaint said.

Investigators at the scene in Catasauqua recovered footage that allegedly captured the sound of the explosion, according to a criminal complaint.

Matthew and Jack Pletz were allegedly inside a green 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck and fled the explosion, a criminal complaint said.

In the video, a driver was seen driving a Chevy Equinox through a plume of smoke. The driver of the Equinox told police that they saw a Chevrolet pickup truck with Matthew Pletz and Jack Pletz allegedly inside, driving north when they heard a loud bang, according to the criminal complaint. Security footage recovered also shows Matthew and Jack Pletz at the intersection of 3rd and Walnut streets inside the Chevrolet pickup truck moments before the explosion.

Matthew and Jack Pletz then allegedly parked the Chevrolet at their home nearby at 234 Pine Street following the explosion, according to the criminal complaint. An interview with a neighbor in the area of the explosion identified Jack Pletz as the driver of the pickup truck, while Matthew Pletz was identified as the passenger inside.

Pennsylvania State Police searched the Chevrolet that Matthew and Jack Pletz were inside and found 17 homemade illegal "M-type" explosive devices and one plastic-encased explosive destructive device, a criminal complaint said. The devices were examined by the PSP Hazardous Devices and Explosives Section and allegedly contained "explosive filler."

No one was injured when the explosive device detonated Tuesday near the polling place located in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District.

PSP and several other agencies are investigating the incident.