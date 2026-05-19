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Roads blocked off in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, for explosives investigation near polling place

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
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Several streets are blocked off in Catasauqua, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday for an "ongoing incident" and investigation involving a possible explosive device near a polling place, officials say.

The impacted area centers around 3rd and Walnut streets in the Lehigh County town — 3rd Street is closed between Pine and Chapel streets and Walnut Street is closed between Crane and Limestone, according to the Catasauqua Fire Department.

The closures are impacting voting at the Salem United Church of Christ, a polling place. A funeral home is also impacted by the closures.

Anyone trying to vote at Salem UCC should enter from 4th Street, the fire department said.

"Local, state and federal law enforcement are all aware of the situation and monitoring both for community safety as well as compliance with election law," Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said in a statement.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives is investigating along with the Allentown Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police.

The polling place is located in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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