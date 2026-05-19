Bob Brooks wins Democratic primary for U.S. House seat representing Lehigh Valley, will attempt to flip seat

Bob Brooks won the Democratic primary for a U.S. House seat representing the Lehigh Valley, CBS News projects. He will attempt to flip the seat blue in the general election.

Brooks defeated Ryan Crosswell, Lamont McClure and Carol Obando-Derstine to get the Democratic nod.

In November, Brooks will face Republican Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, the incumbent, who ran unopposed for his party's nod on Tuesday. Mackenzie took office in January 2025.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro endorsed Brooks, a retired Bethlehem firefighter and current union president of the Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association.

Croswell is a retired Marine and a former federal prosecutor. McClure is a lawyer and former Northampton County executive. Obando-Derstine, a nonprofit leader who immigrated from Colombia as a child, was endorsed by Susan Wild, a Democrat who previously held the seat.

The district includes part of Northampton County and Carbon, Lehigh and Monroe counties.

In the governor's race, Shapiro, a Democrat, and Republican Stacy Garrity, the state treasurer, ran unopposed.