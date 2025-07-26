Watch CBS News
1 dead, 3 injured, after shooting in North Philadelphia's Nicetown neighborhood, police say

Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
One man died and three people were injured, including a child, in a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue in Nicetown just before 8:30 p.m.

Police said in a news release Saturday night that a 7-year-old girl was grazed on the side of her head. She is listed as stable at Albert Einstein Medical Center.

The girl's mother, a 26-year-old woman, is also listed as stable after being taken to Temple University Hospital for multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Two men, a 29-year-old and a 26-year-old, were shot multlple times and both were also taken to Temple University Hospital. Police said the 29-year-old is listed as critical and the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at 8:37 p.m.

No arrest has been made, and a motive is unknown at this time.

The Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.

