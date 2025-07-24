Mother, 2 children among 4 people shot in North Philadelphia, police say

A mother, her two children and another man were critically injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia on Thursday night, police said.

Police said the shooting happened on the 2300 block of North Lambert Street at around 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said an 11-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were both shot. The two are brother and sister, according to Small. The 11-year-old was shot in the arm and leg, while the 13-year-old was struck in the abdomen.

A 36-year-old woman, the mother of the 11-year-old and 13-year-old, was shot in the back, Small said. A 45-year-old man was shot in his arm, according to Small.

Small said all four of the people shot were placed in critical condition at the hospital.

Small said they were at a graduation party outside when someone fire shots at the other end of the block.

So far, no arrests have been made.