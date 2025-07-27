Man injured in shooting during large gathering in Philadelphia's Frankford section, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that happened at a large gathering in the city's Frankford neighborhood Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Orthodox Street in Frankford after hearing 10 shots were fired and people were spotted running away from a large gathering in a vacant lot just before 11:45 p.m., according to police.

Police arrived and spoke with a man bearing a rifle who said he was working security for the event.

Investigators believe an altercation happened where another armed man threatened a member of the security team. Police believe the security guard with the rifle responded to the threat by firing his weapon.

Investigators later found the man who made the threat and recovered a 9mm firearm from him.

Police said they brought the man to the hospital for a leg injury that turned out to be a gunshot wound.

Investigators recovered four fired cartridge casings from the scene.

The Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the incident.