Camden County Public Works crews, residents and businesses brace another round of rain in New Jersey

Beginning at 6 a.m. Friday, Camden County Public Works crews were making the rounds with the threat of heavy rain and potential flooding.

"Checking the inlets, all the storm inlets, all the drainage outlets, making sure they're clear of any debris," said Bob Harris, director of Public Works.

CBS News Philadelphia caught up with the team in Bellmawr near Kings Highway and West Browning Road. Most of the storm drains were clear, but some had to be vacuumed out in order for the water to flow freely.

"The pipe could back up in several directions and it could affect the other side of the road, you'll get water ponding on the road," Harris said.

Perhaps no one knows the impact of flooding like Vinny Morelli.

"It's a low point here and the next thing you know, within a matter of minutes, we got three foot of water out here," Morelli said.

Morelli recorded video about two weeks ago when he said part of the Black Horse Pike flooded, and the water started filling his family's store, Tony Morelli's Market in Glendora. Now, he's bracing for another round of rain.

"Before we leave tonight, we'll make sure everything is off the floor, we go into our flood protocol," he said.

Morelli said compressors on the store's refrigerators have broken, doors have been damaged, and he's hoping for a long-term solution before heading into summer.

"I was in contact with the mayor's office three times already this week. They say they got engineers from the state and local levels, they got things going," Morelli said.

Back in Bellmawr, as crews packed it in for the day, they said they will also be ready to respond later Friday night.

"We'll have a standard crew on call just in case we get a tree, an issue with a tree or a tree limb, same thing if there's flooding," Harris said.