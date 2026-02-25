Camden boil water advisory lifted after multiple days, water company says

Water is safe to drink in Camden, New Jersey, and a days-long boil water advisory has been lifted, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

Residents in Fairview, Morgan Village, Centerville and a portion of Waterfront South are no longer under the boil water advisory that was issued on Sunday, the water company said.

Crews repaired the broken main, and testing shows the water is safe, American Water Contract Services said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

It is no longer necessary to boil water before using it, but the water company recommends residents take these steps:

Run cold-water faucets for 3-5 minutes to flush your service connection and interior plumbing with water from the service main.

Empty and clean automatic ice makers and water chillers.

Drain and refill your hot water heater if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Run service connections with a water softener/cartridge filter through a regeneration cycle or other procedures recommended by the manufacturer.

Water reservoirs in tall buildings should also be drained and refilled, the company says.

A water main break Sunday at Ninth and Jefferson streets caused the issue, forcing public works crews to make emergency repairs during the winter storm.

About 3,700 American Water customers were affected. The advisory included customers with homes south of Ferry Avenue through Collings Road.

A Camden resident told CBS News Philadelphia on Tuesday she was relying on bottled water as the advisory dragged on.