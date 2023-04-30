Building 21 in West Oak Lane plans on returning this week

Watch CBS News
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Building 21 students will be back in their classrooms soon.

They will be allowed back on Tuesday, May 2 according to the school's Instagram.

The West Oak Lane school has been closed since March due to damaged asbestos.

Students were temporarily relocated to Strawberry Mansion High School during the remediation process.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 10:37 PM

