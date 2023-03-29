Watch CBS News
Local News

More asbestos found in Building 21 high school in West Oak Lane

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

More asbestos found in Building 21 high school in West Oak Lane
More asbestos found in Building 21 high school in West Oak Lane 00:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's more bad news for Building 21 in West Oak Lane.

Officials say more asbestos has been discovered in the high school in a letter sent to families Wednesday.

A new round of testing found asbestos in wall and ceiling plaster throughout the building.

So now, it's not clear when students and staff will return to the school.

Students have been attending virtual classes.

On February 28, a routine inspection found damaged plaster and paint in the auditorium balcony.

The asbestos has been contained.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 3:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.