More asbestos found in Building 21 high school in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's more bad news for Building 21 in West Oak Lane.

Officials say more asbestos has been discovered in the high school in a letter sent to families Wednesday.

A new round of testing found asbestos in wall and ceiling plaster throughout the building.

So now, it's not clear when students and staff will return to the school.

Students have been attending virtual classes.

On February 28, a routine inspection found damaged plaster and paint in the auditorium balcony.

The asbestos has been contained.