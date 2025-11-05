In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Democrats make history and win two key races vs. Republican incumbents

Democrats declared victory over two Republican incumbents in the races for Bucks County district attorney and sheriff this week.

"Bucks County is a bellwether for the state," John Kennedy, a political analyst at West Chester University, said. "It's one of the closest, most competitive counties in the state."

With more than 54% of the vote, Joe Khan becomes the first-ever Democrat to be elected Bucks County District Attorney. He beat Jennifer Schorn, who was appointed in January 2024. Khan ran on issues of child and environmental safety — promising to unify a region often divided by politics.

"I'm the son of a Muslim and a Catholic who was raised in a Jewish neighborhood," Khan said. "And I was taught to stand up for everyone. And that's why I became an assistant district attorney, an assistant U.S. attorney, and a county solicitor, where it didn't matter if the people who appointed me were Democrats or Republicans."

The historic victory comes 12 months after Bucks County voted for President Trump by a margin of just a few hundred votes, ushering in signs of change, Kennedy said.

"The year after the presidential contest is always a referendum on the administration, and usually the party out of power, to be honest, has an advantage," Kennedy said. "They're mobilized, they're angry, they can't wait to get to the polls."

For sheriff, Danny Ceisler ousted Fred Harran, promising to end an agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement signed earlier this year.

"So I oppose the 287G immigration partnership because it makes our community less safe," Ceisler said. "First and foremost, it takes deputies away from their daily responsibilities, like serving criminal warrants and hunting fugitives, but it also torches the relationship between immigrant communities and local law enforcement."

While Bucks County went blue this year, experts agree that politics is anything but predictable, especially with next year's congressional race in focus between Republican incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick and Democratic challenger Bob Harvie.