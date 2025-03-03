In purple Bucks County, Pennsylvania, residents split on how President Trump is handling second term

In purple Bucks County, Pennsylvania, residents split on President Trump's performance so far

In purple Bucks County, Pennsylvania, residents split on President Trump's performance so far

In purple Bucks County, Pennsylvania, residents split on President Trump's performance so far

On Tuesday night, President Trump is set to give his first address to a joint session of Congress since returning to the White House.

His moves — from downsizing the federal workforce to a contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — have stirred plenty of controversy. Now, 42 days into his second term, people in Bucks County, which Trump won by just 291 votes in November, are split on his performance so far.

People who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia Monday were largely divided along party lines, with those who supported Mr. Trump saying they like what they see.

"I appreciate the willingness to shake things up a little bit," Michael Stonikinis, of Doylestown, said.

"Putting America first I think is extremely important for everyday, middle-class citizens like myself," Andrew Barth, of Doylestown, said.

Those who didn't support him still don't.

"It's been incredibly upsetting to see mass firings and the shakeups," said Tina Richards, of Harleysville.

Richards called the president's term so far "unmitigated chaos."

Those federal workforce firings – and the role of Elon Musk – were particularly divisive topics for those who spoke to CBS News Philadelphia, with multiple people on both sides bringing them up.

"He's doing a great job with Elon Musk and DOGE. They're finding all kinds of government deficiencies with the money," Danny Compain, of Doylestown, said.

Those divisions in Bucks County reflect the larger partisan divide shown in polling.

But as Trump gets set to address Congress Tuesday night, almost everyone interviewed — regardless of where they stood — said they'll likely be watching.

"Am I going to be making comments at the television, or on the radio? I usually listen on the radio," Richards said. "Um, yes."