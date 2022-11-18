Bryce Harper rookie card sells for nearly $450K at auction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 2011 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Bryce Harper rookie card sold for $432,000 at PWCC's November premier auction on Thursday night.

PWCC said it's the highest-selling Harper trading card of all-time. Harper's previous highest-seller sold for $45,000.

Superfractor means the card is one of a kind. It features Harper's autograph and a gold spiraled finish.

Harper is set to have surgery next on his elbow that he injured last season. It's unclear if the UCL tear will require Tommy John surgery. Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski said more information will be released next week.

Harper is coming off an incredible postseason run where he led the Phillies to the World Series. His home run in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Padres helped the Phillies win their first NL pennant in 13 years.