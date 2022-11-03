Watch CBS News
Sports

Coveted Bryce Harper rookie card up for auction

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Coveted Bryce Harper rookie card up for auction
Coveted Bryce Harper rookie card up for auction 00:39

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's described as the most coveted Bryce Harper baseball card and it could be yours. The 2011 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Harper rookie card is up for auction.

Card collectors know what Superfractor means – it's one of a kind. It features Harper's autograph and a gold spiraled finish.

The card is being sold at PWCC's November premier auction. Bidding closes on Nov. 17.

A Harper autographed rookie card that was one of 25 sold for more than $45,000 in June. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 6:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.