Coveted Bryce Harper rookie card up for auction

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's described as the most coveted Bryce Harper baseball card and it could be yours. The 2011 Bowman Chrome Superfractor Harper rookie card is up for auction.

Card collectors know what Superfractor means – it's one of a kind. It features Harper's autograph and a gold spiraled finish.

The card is being sold at PWCC's November premier auction. Bidding closes on Nov. 17.

A Harper autographed rookie card that was one of 25 sold for more than $45,000 in June.