Bryce Harper returns to Phillies' lineup for 1st time in over 2 months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in over two months, Bryce Harper will be back in the Philadelphia Phillies' lineup. Harper was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday and will bat fourth in the Phils' series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Harper will be the Phillies' designated hitter on Friday night and for the remainder of the season. He suffered a small tear in his UCL in his throwing elbow that will prevent him from playing the field.

To make room for Harper, the Phillies optioned infielder Yairo Munoz to Triple A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies have reinstated OF Bryce Harper from the 60-day IL, optioned INF Yairo Munoz to Lehigh Valley (AAA) and recalled OF Simon Muzziotti from Lehigh Valley and placed him on the 60-day IL with a partial tear of his right patellar tendon. — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 26, 2022

Friday will be Harper's first game since June 25, when he broke his left thumb after being hit by a 97 mph pitch by San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell.

Citizens Bank Park was only at 48% capacity Thursday night. With Harper back in the lineup, the expectation is a larger crowd will be in South Philly Friday night.

Bryson Stott, who rooms with Harper during Spring Training and was wearing a Harper T-shirt Friday, spoke about how important it is to get the 2021 National League MVP back in the lineup.

"Any time you can get, I think, the best hitter in the league back in the lineup and with the bats we already have, it's going to be awesome," Stott said. "We all watched his games in the minor leagues and thought he was ready the first day."

Harper returns after a brief two-game rehab assignment with the IronPigs in which he went 5 for 8 with two homers, two doubles, six RBI and a 2.325 OPS. It was evident from the first at-bat his rehab stint likely wouldn't last the planned five games.

In 64 games this season, Harper's hitting .318 with a .985 OPS, 15 home runs and 48 RBI.

Fans Eyewitness News caught up with tailgating Friday afternoon were ecstatic about Harper's return.

"I'm so happy," Phillies fan Kyle Keefer said. "I was about to resell my tickets, make a nice profit but have to go support my boy.

Keefer, who will be sitting in right field, said he hopes to see a walk-off grand slam from Harper.

"Pretty exciting. Pretty excited for Harper to be back," fan Nathan Nelson said. "He hit that home run with Lehigh and all that. He's going to come back, he's going to be stronger than ever. He's going to kill it tonight."

The Phillies, who went 32-20 in 52 games without Harper, are looking to win their fifth straight game Friday.

Left-handed pitcher Bailey Falter will face Pirates starter Bryse Wilson.

Here's the Phillies' full lineup:

Kyle Schwarber, LF Rhys Hoskins, 1B Alec Bohm, 3B Harper, DH J.T. Realmuto, C Nick Castellanos, RF Stott, SS Jean Segura, 2B Matt Vierling, CF