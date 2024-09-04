Watch CBS News
Bryce Harper exits Philadelphia Phillies-Toronto Blue Jays game with elbow injury

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an elbow injury after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning. 

Harper was hit by a 92.9 mph four-seam fastball on his left elbow from Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis on the third pitch of his at-bat. The Phillies said Harper left the game with a left elbow contusion and will undergo further evaluation. Edmundo Sosa replaced Harper in the third inning. 

Recently, Harper told MLB.com that he's been playing through wrist and elbow irritation. 

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Manager Rob Thomson (R) checks on Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 04, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. VAUGHN RIDLEY / Getty Images

Harper was seen wincing in pain after a swing on Tuesday night against Toronto, but he returned to the lineup on Wednesday. Before Wednesday's game, Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters he was "fine" and there weren't any plans to give him rest. 

Harper has also dealt with other elbow injuries in his career. He underwent Tommy John surgery before the 2023 season, but returned at a record pace. 

Harper was named to his eighth MLB All-Star team this season as the Phillies are making a push to win the NL East for the first time since 2011. They entered Wednesday's game 82-56 record with a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. 

Harper is slashing .282/.371/.521 with a .910 OPS to go along with 26 homers and 76 RBIs. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

