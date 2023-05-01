Bryce Harper cleared to return; expected to DH vs. Dodgers Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBS) -- Bryce Harper has shattered expectations.

Several months after the two-time NL MVP had Tommy John surgery, Harper has been cleared by the Phillies to return as the team's DH, CBS Sports' Jim Bowden confirmed. He's expected to be in the lineup Tuesday night vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harper had a doctor's appointment in Los Angeles Monday, and they gave him the green light to return. Tuesday would be 160 days following the surgery on Harper's elbow.

Harper, who had Tommy John surgery in November, was expected to be back in the Phillies' lineup by the All-Star break. Returning Tuesday night would beat that estimation by two months.

Over the past couple of weeks, Harper has ramped up his rehab by facing live-pitching and sliding during pregame warm-ups.

On Instagram Monday afternoon, Harper teased his comeback with Phillies fans.

"Aye, Pham. You ready," Harper wrote.

Harper won't be out in the field just yet. It remains unclear when he'll be able to return to playing on the field.

During his rehab, Harper has been learning how to play first base with hopes of being able to return to the field faster than playing in the outfield. The Phillies lost first basemen Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall to injuries so far this season. Hall is expected to return later in the year, but Hoskins' return is unlikely.

The Phillies started off the season slow, but have since rebounded and are above .500 by one game at 15-14. They're coming off a series win over the Houston Astros and have won 10 of their last 14 games.