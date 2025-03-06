Could Bryce Harper move to outfield this year? There are ways for Phillies to stretch lineup during season

The Philadelphia Phillies moved Bryce Harper to first base two seasons ago after the All-Star volunteered to play there following Rhys Hoskins' ACL surgery in spring training. Harper ended up remaining at first base, tremendously improving the Phillies defensively while continuing to put up typical Harper numbers at the plate.

Harper appears to be the long-term solution for the Phillies at first, yet plans change. The Phillies' All-Star told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal he's open to a return to the outfield if Philadelphia seeks a significant upgrade at first base.

If Harper is willing to return to the outfield, what about this season? Could Harper rotate between first base and the outfield and create some roster flexibility while strengthening the lineup?

The answer is yes. Here's how the Phillies can do this while keeping Harper primarily at first base. In either of these scenarios, the Phillies lineup would be stronger.

Kyle Schwarber plays first, J.T. Realmuto DH

The Philles can deepen their lineup by giving Schwarber some reps at first base. He's been working on first-base skills during camp. Schwarber has never played first base in a regular season game with the Phillies, but he logged 75 innings with the Boston Red Sox in 2021. He's logged some innings there this spring training.

Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies takes the field to warm up prior to a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at BayCare Ballpark on March 2, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

If Schwarber goes to first, J.T. Realmuto can go to designated hitter to give his lower body a well-deserved rest day and Rafael Marchan or Garett Stubbs can catch. Harper can either play right field (and give Nick Castellanos a day off) or left field (and give Max Kepler a day off).

The Phillies add more power to the outfield with this move, while keeping their big bats in the lineup.

J.T. Realmuto plays first

Another way the Phillies can rest Realmuto's legs while keeping him in the lineup is to move him over to first base, where he's played 51 games in his 11-year major league career. Realmuto hasn't played first since 2022, but the Phillies have to find ways to limit his games behind the plate.

Realmuto led the majors in games caught in each year from 2021 to 2023, and likely would have led the league in 2024 if not for an injury that sidelined him for six weeks (caught 99 games).

J.T. Realmuto of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the first inning during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at BayCare Ballpark on March 2, 2025 in Clearwater, Florida. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Turning 34 this month, Realmuto playing first allows Marchan/Stubbs to catch and Harper to move to the outfield. Harper can either play left or right field and Schwarber can remain at designated hitter. This is a good way to strengthen the lineup while preserving Realmuto for the stretch run.

Alec Bohm plays first, Edmundo Sosa plays third

The Phillies can get really creative with this one and move Alec Bohm over to first. He played just 15 games at first base in 2024 but 80 games in 2023 prior to Harper returning to the field. If Bohm moves over to first, the Phillies can play Edmundo Sosa at third and get him at-bats.

Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on in the first inning during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles at BayCare Ballpark on March 2, 2025 in Clearwater, Florida. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Harper can move to right or left field and the lineup would be balanced with right and left-handed bats. If Castellanos is in the lineup, the Phillies would have Bohm, Realmuto, Sosa, Turner and Castellanos as the right-handers (and potentially Johan Rojas if he plays that day). Harper, Schwarber, Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh would be the left-handed hitters (if Marsh is in the lineup).

This lineup would be beneficial against left-handed starters, which would give the Phillies an advantage.