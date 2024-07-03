Alec Bohm becomes first Philadelphia Phillies third baseman to start MLB All-Star Game in over 20 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two seasons ago, Alec Bohm was caught on camera saying, "I [expletive] hate this place." Now, he's the Philadelphia Phillies' first third baseman to start an MLB All-Star game in over two decades.

Bohm on Wednesday night was named the National League's starting third baseman for the 2024 All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas. He will become the first Phillies third baseman to start the exhibition game since Hall of Famer Scott Rolen in 2002. The 27-year-old won the fan vote with 70% and beat out San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado.

Bohm will be joined by several Phillies teammates, who will be well-represented at this year's All-Star Game.

Trea Turner, who finished with 51% of the vote, was also named the starting shortstop for the NL team. Last month, Bryce Harper was named the starting first baseman after receiving the most votes in Phase 1 of the voting. Bohm and Turner are the first third baseman-shortstop combo to start for the Phillies in the All-Star game since Jimmy Rollins and Scott Rolen in 2002.

It's also the first time since 1982 that the Phillies will have three infield starters in the All-Star game. In 1982, Mike Schmidt, Pete Rose and Manny Trillo started in the All-Star game for the Phillies.

Harper is on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain but can be activated on July 9 before the July 16 All-Star Game. This would be Harper's eighth All-Star appearance and his first as a Phillie.

For Bohm, this is his first career All-Star Game. Bohm leads MLB with 28 doubles and the NL with 68 RBIs. He's hitting .297/.349/.484 with a .833 OPS (ninth-best in the NL).

Bohm had a monster first month followed by a month-long slump in May and a strong rebound in June.

He had a .366 average and 1.036 OPS, with 12 doubles and 30 RBIs in 31 games in March and April. In May, he had a .648 OPS in 26 games but still drove in 17 runs. Then, in June, Bohm had a .812 OPS with five homers and 21 RBIs in 25 games.

Bohm has found a home as the Phillies' cleanup hitter behind Harper when "The Showman" is healthy. Since Harper went on the IL, he has moved into the three-hole — he has a 1.052 OPS in six games batting third this season.

The Phillies' third baseman has done most of his damage with runners in scoring position, leading MLB with 55 RBIs with RISP — he's hitting .337/.409/.618 with a 1.027 OPS, five homers and 10 doubles with RISP.

Turner missed 37 games with a hamstring strain, so he hasn't played enough games to qualify among league leaders. But the 31-year-old Turner is having an All-Star-caliber season.

In 46 games, Turner is hitting .338/.386/.476 with a .873 OPS, 14 doubles, 38 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.

Turner was matched up with Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts in Phase 2 of the All-Star Game voting. Betts will be out until after the Midsummer Classic with a fractured left hand.