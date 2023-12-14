PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Stupid barking may mean the Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso" is over. Still, one of its stars will kick off his "The Second Best Night of Your Life" standup comedy tour in Philadelphia in January.

Brett Goldstein, who played Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso," will perform at The Met Philadelphia on Jan 25, 2024, to kick off the second leg of his 13-show North American tour. Goldstein's Philly show will begin at 8 p.m. on Jan. 25 with doors opening at 7 p.m.

The tour also includes a show at the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on May 10.

Tickets for "The Second Best Night of Your Life" go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Presale tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Goldstein won two Emmys for playing Roy Kent on "Ted Lasso." The actor, comedian, writer and director is also the co-creator of the Apple TV+ show "Shrinking" along with Jason Segel and Bill Lawrence.

Here's the full schedule for "The Second Best Night of Your Life."

Jan. 25: Philadelphia - The Met

Feb. 2: Austin, Texas - Bass Concert Hall

Feb. 16: Vancouver, British Columbia - Queen Elizabeth Theater (not a Live Nation event)

Feb. 23: New Orleans - Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

March 8: Las Vegas - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

March 9: Las Vegas - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

March 22: Detroit, Michigan - Fox Theatre

March 23: Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Riverside Theatre

March 28: Providence, Rhode Island - Providence Performing Arts Center (not a Live Nation event)

April 6: Phoenix - Arizona Financial Theatre

April 26: Cleveland, Ohio - Keybank State Theatre

May 10: Los Angeles - The Orpheum Theatre – Netflix Is A Joke Festival Show

May 17: St. Louis, Missouri - Fox Theatre