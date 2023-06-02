"Ted Lasso" actor Phil Dunster reflects season finale, possible spin-off

Phil Dunster, known for his portrayal of Jamie Tartt on the hit Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso," told

"CBS Mornings" he's ready for the possibility of a spin-off or a continuation of "Ted Lasso" — if the creators are up for it.

With the season finale leaving the door open for potential continuation, Dunster expressed his trust in the creators' vision while emphasizing the importance of maintaining the show's core values.

"I'm sure if we did do anything more it would be it would be done with integrity, but yeah, no, I would be up for it," Dunster said.

Reflecting on the emotional journey of the season three finale, Dunster shared the sentiment felt by the entire cast and crew.

"It was a sort of pretty monumental thing for us, in our careers, in our lives and everybody's lives sort of changed over that period. But largely the cast and crew were all sort of the same. From start to finish," Dunster said. "But to be there in the locker room, that same locker room that we were from the first season, it was sad there's lots of crying."

This candid revelation, Dunster said, highlights the power of "Ted Lasso" to touch audiences deeply and the complexities of certain character's evolution — including his own.

"If it was just a really linear storyline or sort of character arc, then it'll be quite boring... You'd want to feel like it's realistic for us. It's not as simple as going, 'I learned the lesson and then put it into practice.' Everything's better now.' You learn the lesson you try, you might fail but you try again after that, and so it's a very satisfying story," Dunster said.

"No one really knows if it's the end of the show or not. We don't, we just we don't know but certainly is the end of the chapter," he added.