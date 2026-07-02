2nd suspect in fatal shooting of Penn State student in Philadelphia surrenders to police

The second teen suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Penn State student in South Philadelphia surrendered to police Thursday, U.S. Marshals said.

Kaiseem Smith surrendered to the Philadelphia Police Department one day after U.S. Marshals arrested Azzubair Outen-Fleming in Colorado. Both of the 16-year-olds will be charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and other counts in the deadly shooting of Billy Schmidt on June 6 near his South Philly home.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Wednesday that 35-year-old Donte Abdulmalik, Outen-Fleming's stepfather, was charged in the shooting. He was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. Abdulmalik helped Outen-Fleming leave the area, according to the DA's office.

Smith's surrender to police Thursday brings a nearly monthlong search for the teen suspects to an end. U.S. Marshals said Outen-Fleming fled Pennsylvania on June 11 for Colorado, where he had distant family. He was taken into custody at a home in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Schmidt was fatally shot and killed during an apparent robbery in South Philly near his home in the area of 20th and Durfor streets on June 6, according to police.

Before the shooting, Schmidt left a neighborhood bar before Smith and Outen-Fleming approached him and took his phone, according to police.

Surveillance video from the night of the shooting showed Schmidt chasing them and asking for his phone back. But then one of the suspects, allegedly Smith, fired once, fatally shooting Schmidt in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Police sources previously told CBS News Philadelphia that investigators were looking into whether a robbery on Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, not far from where Schmidt was killed, was connected to the shooting.

Schmidt was a fourth-semester student studying digital journalism and media at Penn State World Campus, which is the school's online campus.

On June 11, hundreds of loved ones gathered at 20th and Durfor streets to honor Schmidt's life at a vigil.

"He was a kid that would just touch a thousand hearts," Liam McCusker, a classmate from Roman Catholic, said at the vigil.