Teen suspect wanted in fatal shooting of Penn State student in Philadelphia arrested in Colorado, police say

One of the suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Penn State student in South Philadelphia was arrested in Colorado, police said Wednesday night.

Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Investigations Frank Vanore said 16-year-old Azzubair Outen-Fleming was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Colorado. The teen will be charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and other counts.

Kaiseem Smith, 16, is also being sought by police in connection with the fatal shooting of Billy Schmidt, who was fatally shot near his South Philadelphia home in June.

Earlier Wednesday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that 35-year-old Donte Abdulmalik, Outen-Fleming's stepfather, was charged in connection with the fatal shooting. He was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence in connection with this case. He was also wanted for violating either parole or probation, Krasner added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.