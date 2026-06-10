Video shows suspects wanted in deadly Philadelphia shooting of Penn State student Billy Schmidt

Police released surveillance footage Wednesday of two suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of Penn State student Billy Schmidt in South Philadelphia.

The shooting last weekend on the 1900 block of Durfor Street left 22-year-old Schmidt, a journalism student at Penn State, dead near his home.

Police said the two suspects were seen walking in the area of 20th Street between Ritner and Jackson streets before encountering Schmidt at 20th and Durfor streets.

Investigators said Schmidt left a neighborhood bar when two suspects approached him, and one of them stole his phone.

Surveillance video shows Schmidt chasing after them, asking for his phone back. Investigators said the shooter then fired once, hitting him in the chest and killing him.

Police said one of the suspects is roughly 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was wearing a gray-colored custom-designed "KONFUSED" that featured skulls and crossbones. The sweatshirt also had a bejeweled halo above each skull. He also had braids, according to police.

The second suspect was roughly 5 feet, 5 inches tall and wore a black hooded sweatshirt with a light gray camouflage facemask. Police said he was the suspect who allegedly fired the handgun and killed Schmidt.

According to police, the two suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen in the area of 22nd and Porter streets after they discarded their hooded sweatshirts and masks.

Earlier this week, police and prosecutors said they're hoping to find DNA on Schmidt's phone that leads them to the alleged shooter.

Schmidt's father told CBS News Philadelphia Monday that his son was a "great kid" and that he wants to see the people involved held responsible.

"I want them to pay," he said. "I don't want them to get away with this."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

The city of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the homicide.