2 teen suspects wanted in fatal shooting of Penn State student in South Philadelphia, police say

Police identified two teenage suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of Penn State student Billy Schmidt in South Philadelphia earlier this month.

Frank Vanore, the Philadelphia Police Department's deputy commissioner of investigations, said Tuesday arrest warrants have been issued for 16-year-olds Kaiseem Smith and Azzubair Outen-Fleming.

What to know about the deadly Penn State student shooting in South Philadelphia

Schmidt was fatally shot and killed during a robbery in South Philly near his home in the area of 20th and Durfor streets on June 6.

Before the shooting, Schmidt left a neighborhood bar and police said two people approached him, including one who took his phone.

Surveillance video from the night of the shooting showed Schmidt chasing them and asking for his phone back. But then one of the suspects fired once, fatally shooting Schmidt in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Since the shooting, police sources previously said they were investigating if a robbery at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue, which is about a five-minute car ride from where Schmidt was killed, was connected to the deadly shooting.

Billy Schmidt was fatally shot and killed during a robbery in South Philly near his home in the area of 20th and Durfor streets on June 6. CBS News Philadelphia

Who was Billy Schmidt?

Schmidt was a fourth-semester student studying digital journalism and media at Penn State World Campus, which is the school's online campus.

"We are heartbroken over the tragic death of William Schmidt, and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends," the school said in a statement when the shooting happened.

On June 11, hundreds of loved ones gathered at 20th and Durfor streets to honor Schmidt's life at a vigil.

"He was a kid that would just touch a thousand hearts," Liam McCusker, a classmate from Roman Catholic, said.