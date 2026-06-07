Watch CBS News
Local News

22-year-old fatally shot in South Philadelphia was a block from home, police say

By
Alexandra Simon
Digital Content Producer
Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.
Read Full Bio
Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A young man shot and killed in South Philadelphia over the weekend was identified by police Sunday as 22-year-old William Schmidt.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Durfor Street just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 6, after getting reports that someone had a gun in the area. Police said they found Schmidt, who lived about a block away on South 20th Street, lying on the ground. 

The 22-year-old was shot once in the chest and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Philadelphia Police Captain Christopher Bradshaw said early Saturday morning that the potential shooter was last seen running east on Durfor Street from the scene.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating the killing, and asks that anyone with information calls 215-686-3334 or submits an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue