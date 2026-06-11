Hundreds remember Penn State student Billy Schmidt at vigil in South Philadelphia: "This is senseless"

Hundreds of people — family, friends and even those who never met Billy Schmidt — packed the corner of 20th and Durfor streets in South Philadelphia to honor the young man's life Thursday evening.

"He was a kid that would just touch a thousand hearts," Liam McCusker, a classmate from Roman Catholic, said.

There seemingly wasn't a dry eye in this part of South Philadelphia. People held onto candles, while some had posters calling for justice.

On a nearby rowhome, there were poster boards with pictures of Schmidt's life. The memorial at the street corner where the 22-year-old lost his life continues to grow.

"Bill's legacy is unmatched. Something for all of us to rise to," one of Billy's dear friends said.

Friend after friend took to the mic — each one offering a little glimpse into the guy who they stressed always had their back.

"The impact that Billy left can never be explained by words," another friend said.

A third friend added: "A piece of our hearts, a piece of who we are died."

Hundreds of people — family, friends and even those who never met Billy Schmidt — packed the corner of 20th and Durfor streets in South Philadelphia to honor the young man's life Thursday evening. CBS News Philadelphia

Philadelphia police and city leaders also attended, including Council President Kenyatta Johnson.

"This is senseless," Johnson said. "This is senseless."

The vigil comes five days after the college student was gunned down feet from his front door. In December, he was set to graduate Penn State with a degree in journalism.

"Billy Schmidt is everybody's son, ya know why? Because he's an innocent victim," said Ellen Murphy, who lives in South Jersey but has family in South Philadelphia.

A young man who was well loved — it's easy to see with how many people came out to support the Schmidt family. Billy's dad is grateful.

"I just hope he's looking down to see how much everyone loves him," Billy Schmidt, his dad, said.