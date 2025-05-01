Massive crowd gathers in Philadelphia for Sen. Bernie Sanders, May Day rally

Massive crowd gathers in Philadelphia to see Sen. Bernie Sanders at May Day rally

A massive crowd gathered at City Hall in Philadelphia Thursday for a May Day rally and to see Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speak.

The "For Workers, Not Billionaires" rally on the north side of City Hall drew a large crowd and shut down streets in the area.

Sanders laid into the Trump administration's policies on taxes, immigration, federal cuts and more. He also pointed out the billionaires President Trump has put into cabinet positions and surrounded himself with — including the world's wealthiest man, Elon Musk. Sanders says he came to the event with a call to workers and Pennsylvania lawmakers.

Chopper 3 was over the rally, which spilled into the street.

"I'm here in Pennsylvania to tell any member of the Pennsylvania delegation that if they vote for tax breaks for billionaires and cut Medicaid, nutrition and education, we are gonna throw them out of their jobs," Sanders said.

Sanders has been on a nationwide tour looking to counter Mr. Trump during his first 100 days, and the events have caught the president's attention. Mr. Trump on Tuesday rallied in Michigan, defending his policies and taking aim at Democrats and the Vermont senator.

"They have no confidence anymore as a party. They have no candidates," Mr. Trump said. "And you know, when they say that Bernie – Bernie's probably the best they have – by the way, he's about seven years older than me, more, eight years older."

Sanders will spend the next two days in Pennsylvania with stops in Harrisburg and the Lehigh Valley.