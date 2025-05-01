Bernie Sanders visiting Philadelphia, Harrisburg, Bethlehem on "Fighting Oligarchy" tour

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will speak in Philadelphia on Thursday at a May Day rally at City Hall along with labor unions, immigrant rights groups and other organizations.

May 1 is known as International Workers Day and is a national holiday in many countries. In the U.S., we celebrate Labor Day on the first Monday in September.

The Philadelphia chapter of the AFL-CIO says Thursday's rally is called "For the Workers, Not the Billionaires May Day Rally."

Speakers will discuss the importance of Social Security benefits, healh care and other services they say are under attack.

Sanders, the Senate's longest-serving independent, has been crisscrossing the U.S. on weekends for his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour, with Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joining him on several occasions. Sanders shared the message from that tour on stage at the Coachella music festival and then introduced the musician Clairo.

The Philadelphia rally is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the north apron of City Hall.

Road closures, parking restrictions for Philadelphia May Day rally with Bernie Sanders

The city of Philadelphia's Office of Special Events posted a notice Wednesday warning residents that roads around City Hall will be closed.

These streets will close around 3:15 p.m. until around 6 p.m. for the rally:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 15th Street

North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street



These streets, and their cross streets, will close for the march from around 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street to Juniper Street

15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square

Market Street from 16th Street to 15th Street

South Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

South Broad Street from Chestnut Street to South Penn Square

Juniper Street from South Penn Square to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Market Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street

North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street

Other streets may close "based on conditions and public safety considerations," the city said.

Several streets in the area will have temporary no stopping/no parking signs as well, and vehicles parked in these locations will be towed if they're not moved in time.

There will also be detours on these SEPTA bus routes: 4, 16, 17, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, 62, 124, and 125 from about 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. More information is available on SEPTA's status page and the @SEPTA account on X.

Sanders appearing in Harrisburg and Bethlehem, Pa. on Friday and Saturday

The Keystone State will keep feeling the Bern through the weekend as Sanders is set to make two more appearances on the "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour.

Democratic Rep. Chris DeLuzio, who represents Beaver County and part of Allegheny County in western Pennsylvania, will appear with Sanders at both rallies.

On Friday night, Sanders and DeLuzio will be at Harrisburg's Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex for a 6 p.m. event. Prior to the speeches, Marissa Paternoster of the New Jersey-based band Screaming Females will perform, followed by Havertown native Alex G.

On Saturday, Sanders and DeLuzio will be at Lehigh University in Bethlehem for a 1 p.m. event. Musical performances start at 11:30 a.m. with Augusta Koch of the former Philadelphia band Cayetana, followed by Scranton-based band The Menzingers.